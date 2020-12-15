Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Horizon Bancorp worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 73,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 86,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 533.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $670.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $19.48.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $82,897.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

