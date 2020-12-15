LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in Big Lots by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Big Lots stock opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.12.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

