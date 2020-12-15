LPL Financial LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 710.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 519.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.51. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $102.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.69, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PZZA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

