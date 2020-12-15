LPL Financial LLC Sells 18,440 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,440 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Macy’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 701,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $493,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 102.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

M has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.41.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.