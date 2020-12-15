LPL Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 4,613 Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,613 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,563,000 after buying an additional 285,977 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In other Simulations Plus news, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $922,732.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $309,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,872 in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 118.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average is $62.58.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

SLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Taglich Brothers raised Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.