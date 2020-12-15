LPL Financial LLC Trims Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,516 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investec cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BCS raised Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Barclays stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.55. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

