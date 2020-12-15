LPL Financial LLC Has $347,000 Holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 10,836,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,323,000 after buying an additional 1,221,378 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,589,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after buying an additional 997,310 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 84,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 55,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 42,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000.

Shares of DUC stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

