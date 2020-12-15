LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,587 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Compugen were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGEN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,556,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. Compugen Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.99 million, a PE ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 2.58.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CGEN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Compugen from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

