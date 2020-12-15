LPL Financial LLC Lowers Position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLMT. Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,436 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,429,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 81,660 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLMT. BidaskClub downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of CLMT opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.81.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.23). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

