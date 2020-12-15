LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,153.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCTT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of UCTT opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,022. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

