22,385 Shares in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 368.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 54.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 932,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,564,683.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,266,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,293,516.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.44.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GLYC. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

