Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stake Reduced by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,728 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWO. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.7% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 16,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 611,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 214,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 53.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWO. ValuEngine raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.