The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 1,532.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 372.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 58,692 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 110.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveXLive Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.14.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 27,200 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,489,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,997.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 14,567 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $31,610.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,493.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 63,472 shares of company stock valued at $137,121 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVX opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $198.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.