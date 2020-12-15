The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $69,000 Stake in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,657 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Exterran worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXTN. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Exterran by 944.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 154,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 139,316 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. Exterran Co. has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXTN shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Exterran in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Johnson Rice restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

