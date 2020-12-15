LPL Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of G1 Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a market cap of $745.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

In related news, SVP Rajesh Malik sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $180,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth Rudnick sold 13,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $265,720.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,227 shares of company stock worth $467,627 over the last ninety days. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

