LPL Financial LLC Sells 797 Shares of Schwab 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Schwab 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHK. UBS Group AG increased its position in Schwab 1000 ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab 1000 ETF by 3,230.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 19,544 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab 1000 ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Schwab 1000 ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 15,945 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. Schwab 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $37.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02.

