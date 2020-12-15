26,770 Shares in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CKPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 31.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,069,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after buying an additional 738,880 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 106.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 99,745 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 56.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 42,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 63.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $167.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.65. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.54% and a negative net margin of 2,032.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

