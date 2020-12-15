11,243 Shares in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 133.9% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 39,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 311.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 346,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 262,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

VRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

VRA stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $250.61 million, a P/E ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.