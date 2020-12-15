Morgan Stanley Boosts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $70.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho cut Welltower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank cut Welltower from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut Welltower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Welltower from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.64.

WELL opened at $63.24 on Friday. Welltower has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $89.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.2% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 16.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

