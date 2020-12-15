10,493 Shares in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCS. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after buying an additional 130,236 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendi Christine Sturgis sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $75,229.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,711.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock worth $66,832,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of TCS opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

