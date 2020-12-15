The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires New Position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $254.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.87. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST).

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.