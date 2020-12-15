Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Holdings Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRBP shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Roth Capital cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.16. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.