The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases Shares of 17,560 Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 1,069.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 112,256 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

MBIO stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $176.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mustang Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.85.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

