The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases New Holdings in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLNT. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fluent by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fluent by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLNT stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. Fluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $270.99 million, a P/E ratio of 88.77 and a beta of 2.90.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FLNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Fluent in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.17.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

