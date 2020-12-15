Morgan Stanley Raises Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $18.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OXY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 18th. Truist cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.68.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.87. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $47.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,610,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,896,076,000 after buying an additional 29,287,765 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,308,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 558.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,633 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 19.5% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,539,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after acquiring an additional 741,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 69.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 731,838 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

