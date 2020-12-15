State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $78.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of State Street from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.25.

State Street stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,450 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 4,464.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,177,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,314 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,301,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 345.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,750,000 after acquiring an additional 493,436 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

