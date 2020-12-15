HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Sells $15,664,400.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total value of $15,664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,657,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,166,022.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $381.97 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.83 and a 12-month high of $403.18. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.12.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 61.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,760,000 after buying an additional 429,921 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in HubSpot by 1,001.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 138,515 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in HubSpot by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,558,000 after buying an additional 90,342 shares during the period. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,893,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in HubSpot by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 74,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,740,000 after buying an additional 57,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Truist increased their price target on HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $290.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HubSpot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

