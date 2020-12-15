BlackRock Inc. Has $24.11 Million Stock Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,425,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Movado Group worth $24,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

MOV stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $374.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $22.12.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

