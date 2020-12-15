766,594 Shares in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 766,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,769,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.78% of Kymera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 2.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $69.74.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on KYMR. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

