J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Director Richard S. Ressler Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.77.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in J2 Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in J2 Global by 4.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 84.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in J2 Global by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in J2 Global by 22.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 36,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

