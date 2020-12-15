J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Director Richard S. Ressler Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of JCOM stock opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.77.
J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in J2 Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in J2 Global by 4.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 84.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in J2 Global by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in J2 Global by 22.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 36,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.
About J2 Global
J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.
