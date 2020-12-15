BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,987,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.21% of New Senior Investment Group worth $23,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the third quarter worth $58,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNR stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.18 million, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Equities research analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNR shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

