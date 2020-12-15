Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CFO Steve Louden Sells 77,542 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total transaction of $24,072,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $324.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of -282.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.67. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $336.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Roku by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Roku by 50.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth $361,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth $594,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 120.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.04.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

