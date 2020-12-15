BlackRock Inc. Purchases 364,379 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,055,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,379 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.01% of DURECT worth $24,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,030,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after buying an additional 1,073,699 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DURECT by 588.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 635,879 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in DURECT in the second quarter worth $1,014,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DURECT by 476.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 402,683 shares during the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.46 million, a P/E ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. DURECT Co. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet cut DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on DURECT in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DURECT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

