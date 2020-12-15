Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 30,512 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 42.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 30,512 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEX. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the second quarter valued at $45,959,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 52.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after purchasing an additional 362,823 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the second quarter valued at $7,602,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 20.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,374,000 after acquiring an additional 64,051 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Kirby by 622.3% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 38,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 33,107 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

NYSE KEX opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $496.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $183,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,539 shares in the company, valued at $834,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

