Craig B. Glidden Sells 454,187 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $19,593,627.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 441,686 shares in the company, valued at $19,054,334.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GM stock opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $46.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.68.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,144,478,000 after buying an additional 1,096,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in General Motors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,790,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,710,027,000 after purchasing an additional 327,178 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $539,368,000. FMR LLC increased its position in General Motors by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,544 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in General Motors by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,485,000 after purchasing an additional 432,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

