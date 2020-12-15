Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,570,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142,935 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.92% of Team worth $25,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TISI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Team by 63,317.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 256,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 255,801 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Team by 65.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 9.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 37,430 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Team during the second quarter worth $105,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $305.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.72. Team, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Team had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $219.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Team, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Team in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Team currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other Team news, Director Emmett J. Lescroart sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $428,400.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

