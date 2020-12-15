Daniel S. Glaser Sells 314,516 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $114.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.51 and its 200-day moving average is $112.69.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.6% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 22,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.