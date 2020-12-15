Brian Tellef Vaasjo Sells 60,000 Shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Stock

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.04, for a total transaction of C$2,042,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,363,655.68.

Brian Tellef Vaasjo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 30,000 shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.95, for a total transaction of C$1,048,500.00.

Shares of CPX opened at C$34.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.55. Capital Power Co. has a twelve month low of C$20.23 and a twelve month high of C$38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.22.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$421.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 1.9899999 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.11.

About Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

