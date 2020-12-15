Brian Tellef Vaasjo Sells 30,000 Shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Stock

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.95, for a total value of C$1,048,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,192 shares in the company, valued at C$4,480,310.40.

Brian Tellef Vaasjo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) alerts:

On Tuesday, December 8th, Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.04, for a total value of C$2,042,400.00.

Shares of CPX opened at C$34.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.55. Capital Power Co. has a twelve month low of C$20.23 and a twelve month high of C$38.88.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$421.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital Power Co. will post 1.9899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. CSFB lowered Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.11.

About Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.