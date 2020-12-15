California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XERS. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,172,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after buying an additional 940,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,889,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 853,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 596,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XERS opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86. The firm has a market cap of $227.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.22.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XERS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

In related news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 411,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,204.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

