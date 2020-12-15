BlackRock Inc. Sells 11,446 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.76% of Thermon Group worth $25,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the third quarter worth approximately $521,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 281,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Thermon Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Thermon Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 173,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 42,392 shares in the last quarter.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

NYSE THR opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $551.45 million, a PE ratio of 118.72 and a beta of 1.21. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.06 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on THR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Thermon Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.