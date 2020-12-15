BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUJ. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1,261.0% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,899 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 44.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,594,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 492,468 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 22.6% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 762,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 140,793 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $807,000.

In other BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. acquired 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,878.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

MUJ stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

