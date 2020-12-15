Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) (CVE:INX) Senior Officer Sells C$32,900.00 in Stock

Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) (CVE:INX) Senior Officer Michael John Gaffney sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$32,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,710,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,197,182.70.

Michael John Gaffney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Michael John Gaffney sold 111,500 shares of Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$66,900.00.

INX stock opened at C$0.73 on Tuesday. Intouch Insight Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.53 million and a P/E ratio of 182.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.46.

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers services for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development of data collection programs comprising event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, and mobile forms, checklist, and audits.

