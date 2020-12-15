Mark Ayranto Sells 5,000 Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Mark Ayranto sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$62,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,733,148.

Mark Ayranto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Mark Ayranto sold 5,000 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.77, for a total value of C$58,850.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Mark Ayranto bought 1,000 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.43 per share, with a total value of C$11,430.00.

CVE VIT opened at C$8.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.30. Victoria Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$5.55 and a 1-year high of C$9.90.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

