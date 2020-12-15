Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Major Shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc Sells 4,413,671 Shares of Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $118,639,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. Analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 65.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at about $758,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at about $764,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at about $24,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LPRO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

