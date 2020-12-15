Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Director Matthew T. Moroun Purchases 1,471,521 Shares

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 1,471,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,621,083.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831,215 shares in the company, valued at $249,567,131.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.69 million, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.23). Universal Logistics had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $364.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Universal Logistics by 640.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 14.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the second quarter worth about $216,000. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULH. ValuEngine lowered Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

