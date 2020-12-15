California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,300 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Digimarc worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 240,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 45,860 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Digimarc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digimarc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joel Meyer sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $62,529.72. Also, Director James T. Richardson sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $97,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,246 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,939.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,408 shares of company stock valued at $6,530,655. Company insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMRC stock opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $765.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. Digimarc Co. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Digimarc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

