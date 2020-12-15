Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Ross M. Jones Sells 1,670,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $125,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WMS opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $80.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $544.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WMS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

