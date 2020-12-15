Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 20,125,000 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.48. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $40.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.95.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,316 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 292,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,274,000 after buying an additional 385,340 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 196.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KKR shares. TheStreet raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

