BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,627 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $44,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 128.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VEA opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $46.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.